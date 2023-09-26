Home / Companies / News / AI, Singapore Airlines to maintain minimum capacity on certain routes

AI, Singapore Airlines to maintain minimum capacity on certain routes

The international routes where Air India will maintain minimum capacity/ supply level are Delhi-Sydney, Delhi-Melbourne, Delhi-Paris and Delhi-Frankfurt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
For comparison, the privatisation of Air India will result in an HHI score for the Indian aviation industry increasing by nearly 730 points from 2,775 to 3,503.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India and Singapore Airlines will ensure minimum capacity on various domestic and international routes, including Delhi-Sydney and Delhi-Paris, as part of commitments made to fair trade regulator CCI to address possible competition concerns arising out of the Vistara merger.

Competition Commission of India (CCI), on September 1, approved the proposed merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Certain competition concerns due to the proposed merger were raised by the watchdog and to address them, the airlines have given certain commitments with respect to the merger.

As per the commitments, Air India has voluntarily offered to maintain "minimum capacity/ supply level" on certain overlapping O&D (Origin & Destination) domestic and overseas routes.

They are Bhubaneshwar-Delhi, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Cochin-Delhi, Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, Amritsar-Delhi, Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Delhi in the domestic segment, according to a 73-page CCI order that has been made public.

The international routes where Air India will maintain minimum capacity/ supply level are Delhi-Sydney, Delhi-Melbourne, Delhi-Paris and Delhi-Frankfurt.

On these domestic and international routes, both Air India and Vistara operate flights.

Further, Air India and Singapore Airlines will maintain minimum capacity/ supply level in relation to certain overlapping O&D pairs between India and Singapore -- Delhi-Singapore, Mumbai-Singapore, Tiruchirappalli-Singapore and Chennai-Singapore.

"The Commission notes that the voluntary capacity commitments offered by the parties seem to address the likely competition concerns that could otherwise result from the proposed combination and thus decided not to proceed further with the investigation in the matter," the order, dated September 1, said.

The merger deal would mark a major consolidation in India's fast-growing aviation space.

Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment. The deal will make Air India the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier.

Air India Express and AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) are in the process of being merged.

Tata Group has four airlines -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, in which Singapore Airlines has a 49 per cent stake.

Also Read

Air India, Vistara merger under lens as CCI looks for impact on competition

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Airbus names sales chief Scherer CEO of core planemaking operation

Cipla introduces drone-powered critical medicine delivery in Himachal

Road secy Anurag, ex-DPIIT official Anil join ONDC's advisory council

Broking industry's race to the top: Groww poised to pip Zerodha, but...

Redefining ad strategies: Why brands must shift focus to mature consumers

Topics :Singapore Airlines LtdAir IndiaVistara AirlinesCompetition Commission of India CCI

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story