Leucine, a B2B software-as-a-service start-up, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Ecolab Inc. and included participation from Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars, and angel investors. The investment aims to fast-track the development of Leucine's Compliance Cloud platform and its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools tailored for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. In addition, the firm has announced the beta launch of Leucine10x, an AI framework intended to assist in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Leucine's Compliance Cloud functions as a digital twin of pharmaceutical manufacturing floors, offering real-time performance monitoring, compliance management, and actionable insights. Unlike some legacy digital tools, Leucine's platform harnesses AI-driven capabilities to not only accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing workflows but also to offer proactive insights. This ensures that pharmaceutical companies can operate both efficiently and in compliance with regulations.

"Paper-based manufacturing records have long been the industry's Achilles' heel, causing regulatory issues as well as inflating production costs and inefficiencies," said Vivek Gera, chief executive officer and co-founder of Leucine. "Traditional solutions have their own drawbacks, including lengthy implementation cycles and rigid, isolated applications."

Rohit Jain, co-founder and partner at Pravega Ventures, noted that the latest funding would enable Leucine to utilise large learning models (LLMs) and related technologies to drive significant improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Leucine's platform can be rolled out in as little as eight weeks, thanks to its proprietary AI-enabled digital process builder. This tool rapidly converts paper-based standard operating procedures (SOPs) into execution-ready digital formats.

Currently, Leucine's solutions are deployed in over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities across 30 companies in 10 countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. Over the past year, the company has seen approximately a twofold increase in the number of manufacturing facilities using its product.