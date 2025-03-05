Aiming for 100% PC manufacturing in India in next 3 years: Lenovo

As it celebrates its 20 years of presence in India, global technology company Lenovo said that over the next three years, the company will be manufacturing all of its personal computer (PC) models from India. It aims to reach 100 per cent production for its PC business over this period, said senior executives of the company. This will also include the firm’s offering in AI-PCs.

Shailendra Katyal, managing director, Lenovo India, said that of the total PC sales in India, the company manufactured 30 per cent locally and will increase this to 50 per cent next year and eventually 100 per cent in three years’ time.

Katyal also said that the first AI-powered servers will be rolled out from its India manufacturing hub from April 1 onwards. He was speaking at the firm’s flagship event, Lenovo TechWorld India 2025, being held in Mumbai.

In September 2024, Lenovo launched a production facility in Puducherry, which will manufacture around 50,000 enterprise AI servers and 2,400 high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) annually.

Lenovo, along with strengthening its manufacturing base in India, is also focusing on AI talent and looks to expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities. The company announced the setting up of another R&D centre in Bangalore, as it looks to establish India as an AI Centre of Excellence or AI Hub.

The Chinese consumer electronics major also said that it is seeing hyper growth in India when it comes to AI. For the year-to-date period, Lenovo’s India revenue grew to $2.5 billion.

Mathew Zielinski, president, international market, Lenovo, said that India is "one of the most important markets in the world."

“Our manufacturing footprint in India, and that’s not only building for India, but it’s also establishing India as a huge exporter. For CY2024, we built and shipped to India, and shipped out of India, Rs 18,000 crore worth of products and materials, which is pretty large for us,” added Zielinski.

He also said that the firm’s Motorola (smartphone) business has been growing very well in India. “Our Motorola business in India has reached 8 per cent market share, and its growth is in triple digits. While I cannot give the exact numbers, the growth is in the range of 100-160 per cent,” he said.

Lenovo is exporting Motorola phones from India to the rest of the world, including North America. The company claims to have 100 per cent production of Motorola smartphones in India.

Lenovo has its own manufacturing facility in Puducherry and also works with Dixon Technologies.

He also said that the firm’s AI Hub would focus on developing next-generation AI GPU-based servers. “Think about hardware, software, firmware, testing validation… all things that are required to build a successful, future-proof, and advanced product line will take place in India.”

Lenovo has 14,000 employees in India, of whom about 400 employees are in its recently launched R&D centre in Bengaluru.