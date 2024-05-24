Home / Companies / News / Air India appoints Sanjay Sharma as CFO with effect from June 10

Air India appoints Sanjay Sharma as CFO with effect from June 10

Sharma will succeed Vinod Hejmadi, who is retiring after more than three decades with Air India

Sanjay Sharma
In a release, the airline said Sharma has more than three decades of experience in the corporate finance, investment banking and real estate sectors.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjay Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from June 10.

Sharma will succeed Vinod Hejmadi, who is retiring after more than three decades with Air India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a release, the airline said Sharma has more than three decades of experience in the corporate finance, investment banking and real estate sectors.
 

He was the CFO at Tata Projects Ltd. Earlier, he has served as the CFO at Tata Realty Infrastructure Ltd, and Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets, at Deutsche Bank Group, among other roles.

"We are pleased to have Sanjay joining the leadership team and look forward to his contribution to the ongoing transformation at Air India. We also thank Vinod for his long service to the company, and for his vital role in its transition to private ownership and, thereafter, its subsequent transformation," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022.

Also Read

Air India to induct 68 new aircraft in 2024, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Ombudsman for aviation sector is a good idea: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

AI code now on Air India Express's flights, Vistara later: Campbell Wilson

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy raises Rs 1,500 crore through QIP

Rohit Sharma becomes first MI player to play 200 IPL matches | Key stats

French automaker Citroen ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador in India

NCLAT upholds NCLT order on Jaypee Infra, asks Suraksha to pay Rs 1,300 cr

Jio Financial Services plans $4.33 billion deal with Reliance Retail

21 int'l bodies ask CJI for early resolution of Adani coal imports case

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh says GenAI adoption won't lead to job losses

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Air IndiaSanjay Sharma

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story