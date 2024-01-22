Home / Companies / News / Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats

The first Airbus A350-900 aircraft landed at the Delhi Airport on December 23, 2023
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Jan 22 2024
Private carrier Air India on Monday commenced the commercial operations of its first wide-body A350 aircraft with a flight taking off for Chennai from the Mumbai airport.

The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats.

"Air India flight AI-589 took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for Chennai, with a full-capacity load of passengers," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft will initially fly on domestic routes -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai -- for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance.

It will later be deployed for long-haul flights to destinations across continents, strengthening Air India's growing wide-body fleet, comprising its own and recently leased aircraft, the airline said.

The first of Air India's own 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, registered VT-JRA, arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport late last month from Airbus' Toulouse manufacturing facility in France.

The induction of the A350 in Air India's fleet is a part of the airline's 470 new aircraft order that it placed early last year.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

