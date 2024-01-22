Home / Companies / News / Jindal Stainless elevates whole time director Tarun Khulbe as CEO

Jindal Stainless
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd on Monday said it has elevated Whole Time Director Tarun Khulbe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A decision in this regard was taken at the company's board meeting last week, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said in a regulatory filing.

"The board has approved the elevation of Tarun Khulbe as the Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director," it said.

He has been serving as the Whole Time Director of the company since May 2018. He will continue to hold the post besides that of the CEO, the company said.

Khulbe has around 35 years of industry experience in business development, supply chain management, people practices and IT enablement.

"His experience in crafting long-term business strategies and strengthening all facets of operations and sales has been commendable. At a time when the company is expanding and maturing its upstream and downstream linkages, having Khulbe at the helm of affairs is critical to our growth plans," JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Khulbe joined JSL as a general manager for the cold rolling mills at Hisar, Haryana, in October 2004.

Part of O P Jindal Group, Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel manufacturer.

Topics :Jindal Stainless SteelJindal StainlessJindal GroupJSL

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

