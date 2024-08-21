Air India begins offering wireless inflight entertainment service

Air India on Wednesday said it has started providing wireless inflight entertainment service in its existing wide body aircraft till completion of retrofit.

Many passengers have been complaining about glitches and non-functional inflight entertainment systems in some aircraft of the Tata Group-owned airline, which is in the process of retrofitting its old fleet and inducting new planes.

The new inflight entertainment service 'Vista', which was recently introduced in its existing wide body fleet, will also be made available in narrow body planes. It will not be available in the newly-inducted B777 and A350 aircraft, according to a release.