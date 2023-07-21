Home / Companies / News / Air India CEO visits Apple HQ, signs deal with Stanford University

Air India CEO visits Apple HQ, signs deal with Stanford University

Air India plans to increase its wide-body fleet by 30% by the end of the ongoing financial year in March 2024

BS Web Team New Delhi
Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, visited the headquarters of tech giant Apple in Palo Alto, USA, to explore potential collaborations with the company. During the visit, discussions were held to identify opportunities for deeper collaboration between Air India and Apple, as reported by Mint.

Wilson also visited Stanford University to discuss the latest ideas in inventory and pricing optimisation, as well as improved engine and emissions performance.

Air India also finalised an agreement with CFM, a US-based engine manufacturer, for the supply of 800 engines.

Air India, backed by the Tata Group, is planning to expand its wide-body fleet significantly by the end of the current financial year in March 2024. The airline aims to acquire six new Airbus A350s, lease five Boeing B777-LR aircraft, and add nine more Boeing B777-ER planes, resulting in a 30 per cent increase in its wide-body fleet.

Air India plans to initiate an interior refit for the remaining fleet at a budget of $400 million.

The airline will launch a quarterly pulse check to better understand the suggestions and concerns of its workforce.

Moreover, the airline received a letter of type acceptance from the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for its Rolls Royce-powered A350s. This acceptance paves the way for Air India to prepare for the induction of these wide-body aircraft into its fleet.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

