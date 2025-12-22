Home / Companies / News / Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Air India flight Al 887, which took off at 6.10 am, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport around 6.52 am

Air India
Air India is ensuring that the inconvenience caused to passengers after their return is minimised. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A Mumbai-bound Air India's Boeing 777 flight returned to Delhi on Monday after the right engine shut down mid-air, according to a report by The Times of India. Flight Al 887, which took off at 6.10 am, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport around 6.52 am.
 
All the passengers were deboarded safely. A twin-engine aircraft can land safely on one engine. According to the report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the engine failure.
 
The airline is ensuring that the inconvenience caused to passengers after their return is minimised. Air India arranged another B777 (VT-ALP) to take them to their destination, and refreshments were provided at the boarding gate.

Incident follows deadly Dreamliner crash

The incident comes months after one of the deadliest crashes involving the airline, in which all 12 crew members and 230 passengers on board were killed, with only one passenger surviving.
 
Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was a scheduled international passenger flight from Ahmedabad Airport in India to London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, crashed just 32 seconds after take-off on June 12.

Air India aircraft flew without airworthiness licence

Earlier this month, the airline drew scrutiny after it reportedly flew an aircraft with an expired airworthiness licence, which is mandatory for all planes to ensure the safety of the passengers.
 
The airline flew a 164-seat Airbus A320 with an expired airworthiness licence eight times on November 24-25, The Economic Times reported. However, the plane was taken out of service after the issue was highlighted by an engineer. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foxconn's iPhone factory near Bengaluru hires 30,000 in under a year

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin Amazon veteran Anand Varadarajan as CTO

Premium

L&T bets on green hydrogen, battery storage, T&D to drive utilities growth

Abundant intelligence, skilling to shape AI future: Microsoft India head

JM Financial AMC expands AIF platform with ₹1,000 crore real estate fund

Topics :Air IndiaIndia airlinesDGCABoeing 777boeing dreamlinersBoeing crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story