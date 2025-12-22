Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

A Mumbai-bound Air India's Boeing 777 flight returned to Delhi on Monday after the right engine shut down mid-air, according to a report by The Times of India. Flight Al 887, which took off at 6.10 am, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport around 6.52 am.

All the passengers were deboarded safely. A twin-engine aircraft can land safely on one engine. According to the report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the engine failure.

The airline is ensuring that the inconvenience caused to passengers after their return is minimised. Air India arranged another B777 (VT-ALP) to take them to their destination, and refreshments were provided at the boarding gate.

