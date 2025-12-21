L&T bets on green hydrogen, battery storage, T&D to drive utilities growth

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) views green hydrogen as the most critical segment as it gradually builds its presence in the space, even as large-scale battery storage and transmission and distribution (T&D) remain key growth drivers for the company’s utilities business.

Why does L&T see green hydrogen as a priority area?

T Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (utilities), L&T, said green hydrogen is the most critical segment for the company. “Under our energy portfolio, we have created a separate company called L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd. We are concentrating on projects, but we are doing it step by step. We’re not trying to spread ourselves thin. We have already taken up two to three projects that we’d like to execute and see where they go,” he told Business Standard in an interaction.

How is the renewables and T&D business shaping up? On the other hand, the company is targeting 10–12 GW of renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders annually, amid the “booming” T&D segment. Renewables order inflows have risen from 7–8 GW earlier to a projected 12 GW in FY26. The company’s renewable EPC portfolio stands at 38 GW. It is working on large-scale projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and 16 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery system projects. In India, it is executing about 600 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery projects across different locations. What role does transmission play in L&T’s utilities portfolio?

L&T is also a major player in high-voltage transmission, executing up to 765 kV and 800 kV high-voltage direct current lines in India and projects up to 400 kV in the Middle East. It typically runs 14–15 transmission and substation projects in India at any given time. What progress has L&T made in green hydrogen projects? In the green hydrogen segment, L&T has set up an electrolyser manufacturing facility at Hazira and has tied up with France-based McPhy to develop its own technology. It has commissioned a 1 MW electrolyser at Kandla and is now looking to scale it up.

The company is also working with Indian Oil Corporation for a green hydrogen project and believes that indigenisation will help lower costs. “With electricity costs also coming down, we are betting on our own electrolyser so that we can start bringing hydrogen closer to competitive levels,” Das told Business Standard. How is L&T positioning itself in international green energy projects? Internationally, L&T is collaborating with ACWA on the Yanbu green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia and is involved in another “very large” project at Neom, where it has executed the entire power system, including solar, wind, battery storage and T&D.

Das said the government’s push under the National Green Hydrogen Mission is encouraging but cautioned that scale-up will take time. “We are aligned and serious about it. It’s not going to grow as renewables did; one has to be patient in this field,” he said. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy aims to build 5 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen capacity by 2030. L&T is executing a limited number of projects to stabilise technology and performance before expanding further. Will L&T pursue partnerships and new segments? It will also explore strategic partnerships. “In the process, we bring in efficiencies into manufacturing, strengthen our marketing setup, and examine the value chain needed to become more efficient. Instead of spreading across many projects, we’re going step by step, and we will continue doing it,” Das added.

Beyond hydrogen, L&T is focusing on desalination, offshore wind platforms and digital energy solutions. Das said desalination could emerge as a major opportunity as water scarcity intensifies. The company is executing large projects in the Middle East, has delivered projects in India, and is investing in research and development to scale up the business. What other opportunities does L&T see in utilities? In offshore wind, L&T is focusing on platforms rather than turbines. “We’re growing our offshore platform capability; it’s an area of interest because it dovetails with our hydrocarbon expertise in creating offshore structures. We are ready to scale it up significantly, as it’s a growing business in the European market,” Das said.

L&T’s digital energy solutions business focuses on grid management, generation and substation automation, with the US as a key market. Overall, the utilities portfolio derives about 75 per cent of its business from overseas markets, mainly the Middle East and the CIS, with the rest from India. To support growth, L&T is deploying artificial intelligence, LiDAR and virtual reality, while centralising design, procurement and skill development through centres of excellence and construction training institutes. Over the next three to four years, L&T will focus on expanding in India, the Middle East, CIS and selectively in Africa, while tracking new markets. “Interest is also rising in ASEAN countries as Middle Eastern investors explore renewable opportunities there,” Das said.