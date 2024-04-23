Home / Companies / News / Air India enters into codeshare pact with Japan's All Nippon Airways

Air India enters into codeshare pact with Japan's All Nippon Airways

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai

ANA will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi, a release said on Tuesday | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Japan's All Nippon Airways.

With the codeshare, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways passengers can fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai.

ANA will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi, a release said on Tuesday.

Both airlines are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes. Now, Tata Group-owned Air India, which is expanding its presence, has codeshare partnerships with 15 airlines, including ANA .

Also Read

Only the operator of Fukushima plant liable to pay damages: Tokyo Court

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Japan plane crash: Transport officials begin on-site probe on Tokyo runway

Japan's air safety experts search voice data from debris after collision

Runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport reopens a week after fatal collision

Razorpay forays into UPI infrastructure space, offers UPI Switch

Spice Board of India tells Everest, MDH to give details of quality checks

Co-working firm WeWork in talks to sell entire 27% stake in India unit

Bajaj Auto appoints Abraham Joseph as MD of its EV arm Chetak Technology

Vi approves offer price of Rs 11 per equity share for Rs 18,000 cr FPO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaJapanTokyo

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story