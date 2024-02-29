Air India fined Rs 30 lakh over man's death after wheelchair unavailability

The man, in his 80s, died on February 12 after collapsing when he decided to walk after being told by Air India that the waiting time for the wheelchair was long due to heavy demand.
What was the incident involving wheelchair? The airline said that the passenger was told to wait due to high demand for a wheelchair but decided to walk instead.
After the man collapsed while attending the immigration process, the airport doctor had advised to rush him to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.
Air India fined Rs 1 crore for safety violations Notably, the airline was fined Rs 1 crore in January for alleged safety violations. The DGCA had carried out a probe into the matter following a safety report submitted by an airline employee, which detailed the violations.
