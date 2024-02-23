Sensex (    %)
                        
Air India unveils safety video with mudras from eight diverse dance forms

The video has been developed in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific Chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, musician Shankar Mahadevan and film director Bharatbala

"Air India's new inflight safety video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms -- Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, andGiddha -- from around the country

Air India on Friday unveiled a new inflight safety video that integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms.
The video has been developed in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific Chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, musician Shankar Mahadevan and film director Bharatbala.
"Air India's new inflight safety video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms -- Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, andGiddha -- from around the country.
"Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction, providing vital information in an engaging and culturally immersive manner," the airline said in a release.
Initially, the safety video will be accessible on Air India's A350 aircraft.

