Air India orders 34 trainer craft for cadet pilots at planned flying school

Air India has placed an order of 34 trainer aircraft for its upcoming flying school in Amravati, from where 180 commercial pilots are expected to graduate every year to meet the growing demand of pilots. The flying training organisation (FTO) in Maharashtra’s Amravati is expected to be ready by the second half of 2025.

The recent order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft in the United States and three twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft in Austria.

Over the last two years, Tata Group-promoted airline has ordered a total of 570 commercial aircraft -- 220 from US-based Boeing and 350 from European planemaker Airbus.

“The trainer aircraft, due for delivery starting 2025, are equipped with glass cockpits, G1000 avionics systems and Jet A1 engines that will ensure advanced training for aspiring pilots. The FTO is coming up at Amravati’s Belora airport and will target to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year,” the airline said in a statement.

Trainer aircraft are lightweight, simpler planes designed for flight instruction, emphasising maneuverability and basic controls for novice pilots. Commercial aircraft, in contrast, are larger, built for passenger or cargo transport, and prioritise efficiency, comfort, and advanced avionics.

“The new FTO is a strategic move to exponentially expand our training infrastructure and our commitment to building a self-reliant ecosystem of qualified pilots for both Air India and the Indian aviation industry,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, Director, Aviation Academy, Air India.

At the FTO site, the airline is developing a training institute of over 10 acres with a hostel, digitised operations centre, and its own maintenance facility.

Air India Group, which includes low-cost airline subsidiary Air India Express, currently operates a fleet of about total 300 commercial planes. The Group expects its size to grow to about 400 commercial planes in the next 3 years.