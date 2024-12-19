JSW Infra aims for 400 mtpa capacity with capex of Rs 30k crore by FY30

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) is aiming to expand its cargo handling capacity by 2.4 times to 400 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by the financial year 2030 (FY30). The company has planned an estimated capex of Rs 30,000 crore over FY25-30 for the same, as per its stock exchange filing.

The company’s current cargo handling capacity is 170 mtpa. As per Elara Capital, the company aims to enhance it to 288 mtpa by FY28 and further to 400 mtpa by FY30 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent.

The company’s brownfield projects comprise capacity enhancements at Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa that may add a cargo handling capacity of 42.5 mtpa.

JSW Infra’s most significant projects are Jatadhar Port in Odisha, Keni Port in Karnataka, and Murbe Port in Maharashtra, as these three greenfield projects are estimated to add 93 mtpa of cargo handling capacity for the company. A capex of Rs 4,119 crore will be infused for Keni Port, while a capex of Rs 3,000 crore will be used for Jatadhar Port. The Murbe Port project’s cost is estimated to be Rs 4,259 crore.

As per Elara Capital, JSW Infra is the fastest-growing port operator with a volume CAGR of 25 per cent to 106 MTPA during FY19–24. Also, the residual period of concession for JSW Infra’s portfolio is over 25 years, which is the highest among its peers.

Further, the company is also focusing on its logistics arm and earlier, has disclosed its intentions of not remaining limited to only two or three locations. In FY25, the company acquired a majority stake in Navkar Corporation, a logistics firm, for Rs 1,012 crore and a 30 mtpa under-development slurry pipeline project in Odisha for Rs 1,700 crore.

The company, through a statement, stated that while it continues to benefit from its association with JSW Group companies, it has made significant progress in diversifying its customer base. “The share of third-party cargo increased from 5 per cent in FY19 to 48 per cent in H1 FY25. The company aims for an equal mix of group and third-party customers, enhancing operational stability and profitability,” it added.

Rinkesh Roy, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Infra, said, "We are committed to developing a robust, efficient, and integrated ports and logistics ecosystem that aligns with India's economic growth and infrastructure development goals. By prioritizing capacity expansion and diversifying our customer and product profiles, I am confident we will deliver substantial long-term value to our stakeholders."

Moreover, JSW Infra reported zero net debt as of September 30, 2024. As per JM Financial, the company’s cash flow from operations improved from Rs 330 crore in FY19 to Rs 1,800 crore in FY24.

Lalit Singhvi, chief financial officer and whole-time director of JSW Infra, said, “I am excited to share that JSW Infra's robust financial foundation, with a solid balance sheet and zero net debt, fuels our ambitious expansion plans. We are strategically positioned to drive capacity additions and pursue value-accretive acquisitions, all while maintaining solid financial matrices."

Additionally, JSW Infra aims to curtail its direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve net neutrality by 2050.