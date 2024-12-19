Adani Energy Solutions incorporates wholly owned subsidiary AESSTL

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd (AESSTL).

The AESSTL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat in Ahmedabad on December 18, 2024 and is yet to commence business operations, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, AESSTL is incorporated by AESL, for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

The authorised share capital as well as paid-up share capital of the arm is Rs 1 lakh.

The equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each. The AESL will hold 100 per cent equity of the AESSTL.