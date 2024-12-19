No impact of Swiss withdrawal of MFN status to country: Nestle India

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday said the suspension of the MFN (most favoured nation) clause granted to India by Switzerland will have 'no impact' on the company.

The suspension of MFN status under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) is a policy issue between the government of India and Switzerland and is not 'Nestle-specific', the FMCG firm said in a statement.

Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat, said the company was already "deducting 10 per cent withholding tax" on cross-country payments.

Earlier on December 11, the Swiss government had announced the suspension of the MFN status granted to India following a ruling by the Supreme Court of India, which in a judgement last year had said MFN status under the DTAA cannot be enforced unless notified under Section 90 of the Income Tax Act.

This judgement of the apex court had come in a case related to Nestle, where it overturned an earlier order passed by the Delhi High Court in 2021, which had upheld the residual tax rates' applicability after considering the MFN clause in DTAA.

This has increased the tax liabilities for Indian companies having their operations in Switzerland.

"The matter is not a Nestle-specific issue but is a policy matter between India and Switzerland. We would like to inform you that Nestle India was/is deducting a 10 per cent withholding tax, and this has no impact on Nestle India," a Nestle India spokesperson said.

India is among the top ten markets of the Swiss FMCG major Nestle SA, where it has been operating for 112 years.

It is investing Rs 6,000-6,500 crore between a period of 2020-2025 in the Indian market to scale up its manufacturing capabilities and others.

Nestle India, which operates nine factories here and is in the process of setting up the tenth factory in Odisha, had a revenue of Rs 24,393.9 crore for the financial year 2023-24.