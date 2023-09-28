Home / Companies / News / Air India to roll out new uniforms for frontline employees by December

Air India to roll out new uniforms for frontline employees by December

The Tata Group took charge of Air India in January last year. Currently, the conglomerate is in the process of merging Vistara into Air India

Deepak Patel New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Air India on Thursday said it will roll out new uniforms for its frontline employees -- cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff -- by December.

The airline has collaborated with renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create uniforms for its approximately 10,000 frontline employees. This initiative is part of the airline's broader "modernization" program.

On 10 August, Air India revealed its new logo and aircraft livery, which incorporate red, gold, and violet colours. The new design includes the outer pane of a 'jharokha', a classic ornate Indian window.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India, stated that they are collaborating with Malhotra to blend aspects of their brand, heritage and culture with the airline's needs, aiming for a "fresh and exciting" appearance that reflects the new Air India.

In February, Air India placed an order for a total of 470 planes — 250 from the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and 220 from Boeing. This order ranks as the world's second-largest single-tranche aircraft acquisition. The Boeing order comprises 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787s, and 10 B777s. It is expected that 50 of the 190 MAX planes ordered will join Air India Express' fleet by December next year.

The Tata Group took charge of Air India in January last year. Currently, the conglomerate is in the process of merging Vistara into Air India. It is also in the process of merging Air India Express with AirAsia India to create a single low-cost subsidiary.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

