Air India to set up aircraft maintenance training institute in Bengaluru

Aim of the Basic Maintenance Training Org is to foster a workforce of skilled professionals for aircraft maintenance and engineering operations where students will get hands-on experience and training

Air India
Air India BMTO is a step towards building a robust, future-ready aviation ecosystem in India, the company said | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Air India on Friday said it is setting up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO), which will offer an integrated 2+2 years Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) programme certified by the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Air India BMTO is a step towards building a robust, future-ready aviation ecosystem in India, the company said.

It will serve the ambitions of the airline as it moves ahead in its transformation journey, strengthening the availability of aircraft maintenance engineers as Air India expands its fleet, making it self-reliant, it said in a release.

Air India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), to develop a build-to-suit facility for the AME programme that will feature modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories for practical training and a team of qualified trainers.

The purpose-built campus, spread over 86,000 square feet at Bengaluru Airport City, is expected to be operational by mid-2026, it said.

The aim of the BMTO is to foster a workforce of skilled professionals for aircraft maintenance and engineering operations where students will receive hands-on experience and training, adhering to industry standards and Air India's specific requirements, it added.

Till the new BMTO facility commences operations, Air India will implement a Cadet AME programme with other reputable institutions across Bengaluru and Hyderabad to ensure continuity in its commitment towards AME education and workforce development as well as to support its requirements for aircraft maintenance engineers.

Air India, Director, Aviation Academy Sunil Bhaskaran said, The BMTO will establish a pipeline of skilled engineers trained to Air India standards from the outset. This facility and programme, combined with proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, will enable our AME cadets to gain hands-on, real-world experience as part of their training, supporting their future as industry-ready professionals aligned with Air India's ongoing fleet expansion needs.

The programme is designed to meet Air India's growing fleet maintenance requirements and provides specialised career paths for its AME graduates, the company said. Students will also be encouraged to pursue a simultaneous bachelor's degree through university partnerships, which will enhance their academic and career opportunities.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

