Air India-Vistara merger complete; new entity to run 5,600+ weekly flights

Air India-Vistara merger: The combined airline will service 103 domestic and 71 international routes

Vistara flight plane
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Air India announced on Tuesday the successful merger of full-service carrier Vistara into its operations. The newly integrated Air India entity is now set to operate over 5,600 weekly flights across more than 90 destinations, marking a significant moment in the Indian aviation industry.
 
The combined airline will now service 103 domestic and 71 international routes.
 
With this merger, Singapore Airlines acquires a 25.1 per cent stake in the expanded Air India. This milestone follows the merger of Air India’s low-cost carriers, Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), on October 1, 2024.
 
“This completes the consolidation and restructuring phase of Air India Group’s post-privatisation transformation,” said Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India, who emphasised the meticulous planning and collaboration that ensured a smooth transition for customers and assets.
 
The merger also marks the end of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, which had been a key player in India’s aviation market for nearly a decade.
 
Vistara’s final flight departed from Delhi to Singapore, marking the end of its independent operations.

The newly formed entity’s first international flight, coded ‘AI2286,’ operated from Doha to Mumbai, while the first domestic flight, ‘AI2984,’ connected Mumbai and Delhi.
 
To streamline operations, the code 'AI2XXX' is being used for former Vistara flights now operated under Air India, helping passengers locate these services during booking.
 
The Air India-Vistara merger was first announced in November 2022, following Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India from the government in January 2022. Tata’s consolidation efforts are reshaping the aviation market, with Air India, Vistara, and AIX Connect capturing a 29 per cent domestic market share as of September.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

