Home / Companies / News / Airblack raises Rs 33 crore led by Micheal & Susan Dell Foundation

Airblack raises Rs 33 crore led by Micheal & Susan Dell Foundation

Since starting three years back, over 35,000 students in 300 cities have enrolled in Airblack courses

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Skilling platform Airblack announced it has raised Rs 33 crore, led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation with participation from Elevation Capital, Info Edge Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and Mars Shot VC.

Airblack also added a clutch of industry leaders as angel investors, including Sairee Chahal, Founder of SHEROES; Rahul Chaudhary, Co-founder of Treebo; Ritesh Malik, Founder of Plaksha; Mekin Maheswari, Founder of Udhyam; Vijay K. Thadani and Rajendra Singh Pawar, Co-founders of NIIT Group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The funds raised will be used to launch new virtual offerings to cater to skilling requirements across more domains, launch new programmes and open hybrid learning centres in 10 cities over the next year where students from across geographies can enrol for high-quality learning experiences.

The company, which is focused on helping the 'next 100 million Indians' build livelihoods, has doubled down on its focus on driving student outcomes across Tier-I and Tier-II cities and emerged as a leading skilling player in the country with its focus on mobile-first delivery and learning-by-doing pedagogy, said the company in a statement.

Co-founded by Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Videt Jaiswal, Airblack is an outcome-focused skill learning platform, with courses accredited by the Government of India’s Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council and Skill India. With its focus on beauty upskilling, Airblack empowers women to become micro-entrepreneurs and get access to local jobs.

Since starting three years back, over 35,000 students in 300 cities have enrolled in Airblack courses.

“Our courses are designed to set our students up for real opportunities and start earning an independent livelihood. With this fundraise, expanding our impact through new courses and geographical presence, and becoming profitable will be our top priorities,” said Videt Jaiswal, Co-founder of Airblack.

Also Read

Angel One zooms 10%, hits record high on solid biz performance in November

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Zen Technologies secures Rs 100 cr order from MoD for tank training system

Exits abound for Indian angel investment platforms despite funding slowdown

Indian Angel Network's Alpha Fund completes first close at Rs 355 crore

CCI conducting market study on AI to assess competition landscape

Wipro loses another top executive, CGO Stephanie Trautman steps down

Esconet Tech aims 3-fold jump in revenue to Rs 300 crore by March 2026

RITES enters into pact with Oil India to develop Duliajan Township in Assam

Max Healthcare to acquire Starlit Medical Centre in Rs 940 crore deal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Skill developmentAngel investorsfund raisingstart- ups

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story