Airbnb, the online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays, contributed Rs 7,200 crore (or over $920 million) to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and supported over 85,000 jobs in 2022 alone. The GDP contribution and jobs supported more than doubled compared to 2019 despite the Covid-19 outbreak and the related restrictions. This report refers to 2022 as results for the twelve months up to and including March 2023 — the first full year after the reopening of international travel.­­­