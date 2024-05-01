Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has appointed Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A and business development.

Before joining Airtel, Mandelia was heading the corporate health and wellness business units at Tata 1mg, along with corporate strategy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Ambareesh Mandelia has been appointed as Head M&A and Business Development of the Company with effect from May 01, 2024," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Mandelia is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, 2003 batch. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate development.