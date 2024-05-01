Home / Companies / News / Airtel appoints Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A, business development

Airtel appoints Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A, business development

Before joining Airtel, Mandelia was heading the corporate health and wellness business units at Tata 1mg, along with corporate strategy

A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has appointed Ambareesh Mandelia as head of M&A and business development.

Before joining Airtel, Mandelia was heading the corporate health and wellness business units at Tata 1mg, along with corporate strategy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Ambareesh Mandelia has been appointed as Head M&A and Business Development of the Company with effect from May 01, 2024," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Mandelia is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, 2003 batch. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate development.

Also Read

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

IndiGo gets demand notice over FY19 input tax credit discrepancies

Transfer of baton: New-gen leaders to take the reins as Godrej group splits

Godrej Inds to be main holding company for Adi/Nadir Godrej family

RailTel signs MoU with tech firm for KAVACH implementation projects

Multi-billion dollar Godrej family split may not attract tax, say lawyers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AirtelMerger and Acquisition

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story