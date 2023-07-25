Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

Airtel Business's business-to-business (B2B) division has become the first service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, and manufacturing with a secure private network for safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

Bharti Airtel has secured a few deals to boast its IoT offerings which include a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) — a joint venture between the government of Odisha and Tata Power — for deployment of 200,000 smart metres in Odisha.





Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India), said that the company is delighted to achieve this milestone of 20 million connected devices on the platform.

"With efficient and cost-effective automated IoT solutions, the company will help enterprises to extend their reach to the remotest parts of the country on our secure platform as they scale their businesses. We will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with our innovative IoT solutions," he said.

Airtel Business’s integrated IoT platform offers customised solutions for each IoT requirement of enterprises across 5G, 4G, narrowband-IoT (NBIoT), 2G, and satellite.





Airtel IoT platform also offers enterprises the capability to manage all their connected devices through a user-friendly connectivity management portal, Airtel IoT Hub. The portal offers analytics tools such as diagnostics, live session checks, and real-time data-usage monitoring amongst many others, the press release stated.

Airtel Business was the first to deploy a private 5G network for enterprises in India and it has a global presence across the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, among other locations.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries.