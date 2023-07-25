Home / Companies / News / Low-cost carrier Spicejet taken off DGCA's enhanced surveillance regime

Low-cost carrier Spicejet taken off DGCA's enhanced surveillance regime

The airline was put on surveillance starting June 22 as a precautionary measure

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday removed Indian airline SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official.

The airline was put on surveillance starting June 22. DGCA officials had then said that this step had been taken as a matter of abundant precaution given the incidents during monsoon season last year.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet had reported at least eight incidents of technical malfunction between June 19, 2022, and July 6, 2022, following which the regulator had ordered the airline to operate just 50 per cent of its scheduled flights. This cap was removed by the DGCA on October 21, 2022.

Enhanced surveillance generally includes an increased number of spot checks, especially during the night. According to CNBC TV18, DGCA conducted inspections of 23 aircraft of Spicejet.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court told low-cost carrier's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to be present in court during the next hearing of the Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran case on September 5.

The court also issued notice to SpiceJet and Singh to file an affidavit disclosing their assets before the next hearing. This was on an application by Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran for an urgent hearing of its enforcement petition.

On February 13, the Supreme Court had directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 75 crore to Kal Airways and Maran within three months towards interest liability under the arbitral award.

The apex court also said if SpiceJet failed to pay, the entire award (Rs 380 crore) would become executable in favour of Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran. 

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

