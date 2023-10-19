Airtel, Ericsson test new tech that claims to save devices' battery on 5G

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have tested a new technology that claims to save battery of devices on 5G network, the telecom gear maker said on Thursday.

Ercisson claimed that its Reduced Capability (RedCap) solution will bring down complexity and extend the battery life of devices while delivering higher data rates.

"The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network will enable futuristic IoT broadband adoption for devices including wearables and industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy efficient. RedCap's broader applicability will further our innovation agenda to bring out newer applications for consumers, industries and enterprises," Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said.

Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors and augmented and virtual reality devices.

"With our customers like Airtel continuously investing in network capabilities to seize the opportunities offered by 5G, the commercialization of RedCap capabilities will enable them to grow their consumer business and enable new industry applications," said Sandeep Hingorani, head of network solutions for customer unit Bharti at Ericsson.