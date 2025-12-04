Home / Companies / News / Airtel-Nokia partnership to help developers create new revenue streams

Airtel-Nokia partnership to help developers create new revenue streams

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities such as Al, 5G, edge computing and more

airtel, nokia
This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Finnish telecom company Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel to make network capabilities available to third-party developers for building new technology solutions and open up new monetization opportunities.

Following successful trials, Airtel's network APIs (Application Programming Interface) will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform, Nokia said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services" Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said.

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities such as Al, 5G, edge computing and more.

"This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets, creating new monetization opportunities and innovative use cases that will span multiple industry verticals," the statement said.

Network APIs allow operators to virtualize parts of their networks and provide tailored data and features to developers.

"Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community," Nokia, Head of Cloud and Network Services for India Arvind Khurana said.

Nokia claims that global ecosystem of its "Network as Code platform" has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, Al and data center customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NokiaAirteltelecom servicestelecom market

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

