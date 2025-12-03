Home / Companies / News / Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Modi Illva aims to double revenues to Rs 4,000 crore in five years and is in talks to import select Illva Saronno brands, as it expands its premium portfolio and rolls out Rockford Imperial Reserve

Modi Illva, Rockford whisky
premium
The new offering features revamped packaging and has been soft-launched across a few states. Over 2025, Modi Illva expects to sell 20,000-25,000 cases of Rockford Imperial, accounting for about 1 per cent of Rockford’s volumes, and scale to 60,000 cases the next year, crossing one lakh cases by 2027. y (Image: https://www.modiillva.com/)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Modi Illva has set a target to double its revenues to Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years, as it plans to import select premium brands from Italy’s Illva Saronno into the country. It is a joint venture between Delhi-based spirits producer Umesh Modi Group and Italy’s Illva Saronno.
 
What is Modi Illva’s five-year growth target and portfolio focus?
 
Modi Illva, which houses brands like House of Rockford, Singhasan and Arctic, among others, has launched Rockford Imperial Reserve whisky with higher malt content than its siblings, Rockford Classic and Rockford Reserve. “If our brands continue to be perceived well, we’re confident of reaching or even surpassing the Rs 4,000-crore mark in the next five years,” said Abhishek Modi, managing director, Modi Illva.
 
Which Illva Saronno brands could Modi Illva import into India?
 
A key part of Modi Illva’s growth strategy is broadening its premium portfolio. The company is in talks to import select brands from Illva Saronno, maker of Disaronno and Tia Maria, as India’s premium spirits market expands. “The timing is right. Consumers are ready, and we have strong distribution. Illva is keen too,” Modi said, adding that final discussions are underway.
 
What are the sales targets for Rockford Imperial Reserve?
 
The new offering features revamped packaging and has been soft-launched across a few states. Over 2025, Modi Illva expects to sell 20,000-25,000 cases of Rockford Imperial, accounting for about 1 per cent of Rockford’s volumes, and scale to 60,000 cases the next year, crossing one lakh cases by 2027.
 
What are Modi Illva’s volume targets across its portfolio, and how important is Rockford?
 
Across its entire portfolio, which includes Rockford, Arctic vodka and emerging premium labels, the company expects to close FY26 at 3.3 million cases, rising to 4.2 million in FY27 and 5 million cases in the near future. Rockford whisky alone contributes nearly 90 per cent of total volumes.
 
How much will the company invest in premiumisation and brand-building?
 
Further, to support premiumisation, the company expects to invest at least Rs 100 crore over the next five years in marketing, promotions, digital campaigns and on-trade trials, excluding distribution, which is already established. “This is the minimum required to build a premium brand at scale. However, the actual investment may be higher depending on initial traction,” Modi added.
 
What is the status of the single malt distillery and export plans?
 
On the other hand, the company’s long-planned single malt distillery at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is set for commissioning by March-April 2025. Exports, too, are on the horizon. Modi Illva intends to test overseas markets first with its premium blended whisky Singhasan, especially in regions with large Indian diaspora populations such as the UAE, Africa, Canada and the UK.
 
How does Modi Illva view competition in premium spirits?
 
The group, which competes with players such as Amrut, John Distilleries and Radico Khaitan, said the premium segment is becoming increasingly competitive. Modi noted that only brands with clear differentiation and strong distribution networks will endure in the long run.
 
“Liquor in India is a tough, highly regulated business. A copy-paste premium whisky will not survive; one needs a compelling story, strong disruption and consistency,” he said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Won't require more tech-related headcount: Pine Labs' B Amrish Rau

Premium

TP Link India plant to initially focus on catering to domestic demand: COO

Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President and CEO

Flipkart names former Meta executive Dan Neary to board ahead of IPO plans

Flipkart says order surges 40 pc YoY post-festival; user base expands

Topics :Company NewsalcoholWhisky

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story