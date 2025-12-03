Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Modi Illva has set a target to double its revenues to Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years, as it plans to import select premium brands from Italy’s Illva Saronno into the country. It is a joint venture between Delhi-based spirits producer Umesh Modi Group and Italy’s Illva Saronno.

What is Modi Illva’s five-year growth target and portfolio focus?

Modi Illva, which houses brands like House of Rockford, Singhasan and Arctic, among others, has launched Rockford Imperial Reserve whisky with higher malt content than its siblings, Rockford Classic and Rockford Reserve. “If our brands continue to be perceived well, we’re confident of reaching or even surpassing the Rs 4,000-crore mark in the next five years,” said Abhishek Modi, managing director, Modi Illva.

Which Illva Saronno brands could Modi Illva import into India? A key part of Modi Illva’s growth strategy is broadening its premium portfolio. The company is in talks to import select brands from Illva Saronno, maker of Disaronno and Tia Maria, as India’s premium spirits market expands. “The timing is right. Consumers are ready, and we have strong distribution. Illva is keen too,” Modi said, adding that final discussions are underway. What are the sales targets for Rockford Imperial Reserve? The new offering features revamped packaging and has been soft-launched across a few states. Over 2025, Modi Illva expects to sell 20,000-25,000 cases of Rockford Imperial, accounting for about 1 per cent of Rockford’s volumes, and scale to 60,000 cases the next year, crossing one lakh cases by 2027.

What are Modi Illva’s volume targets across its portfolio, and how important is Rockford? Across its entire portfolio, which includes Rockford, Arctic vodka and emerging premium labels, the company expects to close FY26 at 3.3 million cases, rising to 4.2 million in FY27 and 5 million cases in the near future. Rockford whisky alone contributes nearly 90 per cent of total volumes. How much will the company invest in premiumisation and brand-building? Further, to support premiumisation, the company expects to invest at least Rs 100 crore over the next five years in marketing, promotions, digital campaigns and on-trade trials, excluding distribution, which is already established. “This is the minimum required to build a premium brand at scale. However, the actual investment may be higher depending on initial traction,” Modi added.

What is the status of the single malt distillery and export plans? On the other hand, the company’s long-planned single malt distillery at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is set for commissioning by March-April 2025. Exports, too, are on the horizon. Modi Illva intends to test overseas markets first with its premium blended whisky Singhasan, especially in regions with large Indian diaspora populations such as the UAE, Africa, Canada and the UK. How does Modi Illva view competition in premium spirits? The group, which competes with players such as Amrut, John Distilleries and Radico Khaitan, said the premium segment is becoming increasingly competitive. Modi noted that only brands with clear differentiation and strong distribution networks will endure in the long run.