Zepto brings 'slotted' delivery to quick commerce users in select locations

Quick commerce (qcom) platform Zepto has introduced a slotted delivery feature in select locations. The feature allows users to schedule their orders for a specific time window instead of depending solely on instant delivery. It is currently in the pilot testing phase in select locations, including Delhi and Bengaluru.

Currently, in the qcom space, only BigBasket, and now Zepto, are providing customers with the flexibility to choose between slotted and instant deliveries. However, scheduling differs significantly between the two platforms. BigBasket allows users to book one-hour delivery slots for up to six days in advance, giving them an option to plan their purchases.

How does Zepto’s slotted delivery differ from BigBasket’s scheduling model? Zepto’s slotted delivery is limited to the same day. This means if an order is placed in the morning, customers can select a preferred delivery window later that afternoon or evening. However, if customers have opted for a slotted delivery, they can also cancel the order half an hour before the selected delivery time. What other new features are quick commerce platforms adding to improve convenience? The development comes a day after the qcom platform Blinkit rolled out a new feature that lets users add more items even after placing an order, enabling last-minute additions. Customers can add items to the cart while the order is still being packed. For this, Blinkit is not charging any extra delivery charges and eliminates the need to place a second order.