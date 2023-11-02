Ajio launches D2C content-driven interactive e-commerce platform Ajiogram

Fashion e-tailer Ajio announced the launch of Ajiogram, a direct-to-consumer (D2C)-focused, content-driven interactive e-commerce platform.

Easily accessed by switching stores within the Ajio app, Ajiogram aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year. It will offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow, and sustainable fashion.

“The emerging new generation of shoppers seeks more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands focusing on innovative and mindful fashion,” said Vineeth Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Ajio. “Ajiogram will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging Ajio’s seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India.”

The company stated that Ajiogram is targeting appeals to shoppers who not only prefer fashion that aligns with their personality and interests but are also looking for niche brands that are purpose-driven with limited edition merchandise.

“As a young, content-driven startup, we haven't listed on a marketplace till now since we had no space to tell our story,” said Pallavi Desai, Co-founder, Creatures of Habit. “We decided to partner with Ajio because they are helping put the products in context and making it easier to connect and communicate with customers.”

Top brands available exclusively on Ajiogram include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, Kra Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, and Fancypants.

“The team has carefully curated the platform, showcasing some noteworthy brands, and providing a space for emerging fashion entrepreneurs to connect with customers directly,” said Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, YouTuber and Founder of Kra Life, a streetwear clothing brand.

Ajio will assist and offer dedicated support to the D2C brands to scale and achieve strategic revenue growth. It will provide content-focused interactive commerce that enables brands to leverage the power of creative storytelling. Brands have the freedom to curate their own brand store.