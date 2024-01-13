Ajmera Realty Q3 sales bookings soar 98% to Rs 253 cr on housing demand

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd's sales bookings nearly doubled to Rs 253 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 128 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing earlier this week.

The Mumbai-based company sold 1,03,573 square feet of carpet area during October-December this fiscal against 63,595 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During April-Decemberthis fiscal, sales bookings grew 5 per cent to Rs 730 crore from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold 3,59,820 square feet of carpet area during the first nine months of this financial year compared to 3,01,010 square feet a year ago.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Director Dhaval Ajmera said, "As we exit Q3 FY24, we are firmly on course to achieve our sales goal of Rs 1,000 crore for this fiscal".

"The real estate sector has recently witnessed a noteworthy upturn, with the index reaching a 15-year high. This momentum was fuelled by a record number of property registrations in Mumbai and the MMR region," he said.

This surge is propelled by substantial infrastructure development projects that are driving an upward trend in property prices, Ajmera said.