Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty Q3 sales bookings soar 98% to Rs 253 cr on housing demand

Ajmera Realty Q3 sales bookings soar 98% to Rs 253 cr on housing demand

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 128 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing earlier this week

This surge is propelled by substantial infrastructure development projects that are driving an upward trend in property prices, Ajmera said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd's sales bookings nearly doubled to Rs 253 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 128 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing earlier this week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Mumbai-based company sold 1,03,573 square feet of carpet area during October-December this fiscal against 63,595 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During April-Decemberthis fiscal, sales bookings grew 5 per cent to Rs 730 crore from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold 3,59,820 square feet of carpet area during the first nine months of this financial year compared to 3,01,010 square feet a year ago.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Director Dhaval Ajmera said, "As we exit Q3 FY24, we are firmly on course to achieve our sales goal of Rs 1,000 crore for this fiscal".

"The real estate sector has recently witnessed a noteworthy upturn, with the index reaching a 15-year high. This momentum was fuelled by a record number of property registrations in Mumbai and the MMR region," he said.

This surge is propelled by substantial infrastructure development projects that are driving an upward trend in property prices, Ajmera said.

Also Read

API Holdings' Rs 3,500 cr rights issue oversubscribed: Dhaval Shah

Ajmera Realty bags housing project in Mumbai; eyes Rs 360 cr sales revenue

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Bank credit outstanding to real estate hits record Rs 28 trn in July: RBI

Institutional inflows in residential sector up 385% in H1 of 2023: Colliers

Recycling firm Vikas Lifecare sets up JV to manufacture smart meters

Keystone Realtors sales bookings up 26% to Rs 1,423 crore in Apr-Dec

LIC receives notification for tax refund of Rs 25,464 crore for 7 AYs

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks including Punjab & Sind

Ahead of IPO, Medi Assist mobilises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ajmera GroupReal Estate RealtyHousing demand

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story