Akasa Air says no operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Akasa Air on Tuesday said there will be no disruptions to its flight operations due to the latest advisories regarding potential risk of a jammed rudder control system in Boeing 737 planes.

The airline operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the identified issue does not impact its operations.

"Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA / Boeing advisories," the spokesperson said in a statement.