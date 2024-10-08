GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

By Manuel Baigorri, Elffie Chew and Baiju Kalesh



GIC Pte is considering options for its 50 per cent stake in India’s Greenko Energy Holdings, including a possible sale that could be worth around $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund is in initial discussions with financial advisers to help evaluate a full or partial sale of its holding in Greenko, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could value the renewable energy firm at about $10 billion, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prospective investors include infrastructure-focused funds, sovereign wealth funds and other energy companies, the people said. Considerations are preliminary and GIC may decide not to pursue a sale, the people said.



Greenko, which has other backers including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, known as ADIA, and Japanese financial group Orix Corp., may also seek to raise funds in the coming months to help its growth, another person said.



A representative for GIC declined to comment. When asked about GIC’s plans, Greenko said the information was incorrect, without elaborating.



Greenko has 7.5 gigawatts of net installed capacity across wind, solar and hydro power in 15 states in India. Last year, it raised $700 million from GIC, ADIA, Orix and the company’s founders to invest in pumped storage projects.





