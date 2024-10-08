Akasa Air to assess safety of 14 Boeing 737 planes amid rudder issue

Akasa Air is set to conduct a safety risk assessment of 14 out of the total 25 planes in its fleet as per the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued on Monday, sources stated.

Air India Express, the low-cost airline subsidiary of Air India, will conduct this assessment of five out of the total 88 planes in its fleet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The regulator had on Monday asked Indian carriers to conduct a safety risk assessment of the Boeing 737 (also called B737) aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace's rudder control system.

Moreover, the regulator has temporarily barred these B737 planes from using "CAT III B systems" at Indian airports. The CAT III B system is an advanced instrument landing system that allows aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions, with decision heights as low as 50 centimetres or even without a decision height, relying on automated controls for safe touchdown.

This means that if the DGCA order remains in effect this winter, these B737 planes will be unable to land at Indian airports on foggy days due to the lack of assistance from the CAT III B system.

However, an Akasa Air spokesperson told Business Standard that the airline's flight schedule will not be impacted by the DGCA order. "Akasa Air has acknowledged the recommendations made by the DGCA and by Boeing. The identified issue does not impact our operations, and Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA / Boeing advisories," the spokesperson noted. All 25 planes in Akasa Air's fleet are B737.

"At Akasa, we understand the critical importance of safety in aviation and are committed to upholding the highest global standards of safety. We appreciate the vigilance of the DGCA and remain dedicated to implementing any necessary measures to enhance our safety framework," the spokesperson stated.

Air India Express has B737 and A320 family planes in its 88-aircraft-strong fleet. Its spokesperson stated: “The advisory regarding the Boeing 737 rudder system is applicable to only five of the aircraft in our fleet. We have initiated the process of compliance in adherence to the regulatory requirements.” SpiceJet on Monday clarified that “none" of its "Boeing 737 NG aircraft are impacted.”

On September 26, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued urgent safety recommendations concerning the rudder control system of Boeing 737 aircraft, pointing out potential risks of jamming or restriction in certain 737NG and 737 MAX models.

This action was prompted by a February 6 incident where the rudder pedals on a United Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX became stuck during landing, leading to an investigation into assembly issues that could allow moisture to enter and freeze.