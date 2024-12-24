Akasa Air fined Rs 10 lakh by DGCA for denying boarding to passengers

An Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We acknowledge receipt of an order by the DGCA dated December 24, 2024. We continue to work closely with the DGCA to address this matter and enhance our protocols as required by the regulator.” The flight was delayed after the aircraft was grounded due to foreign object damage, and a replacement plane with nine inoperable seats was provided. As a result, seven passengers could not board. Though an alternative flight was arranged, the airline did not offer compensation to the affected passengers, which the DGCA found a breach of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M, Part IV. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Akasa Air for refusing boarding to seven passengers and for not offering the required compensation. The said incident occurred on September 6 when the passengers were stopped from boarding a Bengaluru-Pune flight.

Akasa Air AME gets show cause notice

On December 9, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to Akasa’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME). This came after an inspection on August 30 at Bangalore International Airport revealed improper reinstallation of a right-hand nose wheel tire pressure indicator sensor on aircraft VT-YAY. The sensor system had not been securely locked by the certifying staff. "During the spot check by this office on August 30 at KIAL airport, Bangalore it was observed that the right-hand nose wheel tire pressure indicator system sensor on aircraft VT-YAY was re-installed by certifying staff... He had failed to do the positive locking of the system's sensor...," the DGCA had said. The DGCA said that the Akasa AME failed to adhere to specific provisions of Civil Aviation Requirement 145, attributing the violations to inadequate maintenance standards and certification practices by the AME.

Akasa Air fined Rs 30 lakh for training lapses

In October this year, the airline was penalised with a Rs 30 lakh fine for deficiencies in pilot training. The violations included conducting practical training for technical instructors and pilots without the necessary ATRP approvals, exceeding the allowed training hours, and appointing examiners unqualified for CAT II/III operations.

After issuing a show cause notice on August 29, the DGCA said that the airline's justifications were insufficient and imposed the penalty under Rule 162 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

This incident adds to mounting scrutiny faced by Akasa from the aviation regulator. Just the previous week, the airline received a notice for lapses in aircraft maintenance and certification and was also issued a show cause notice for failing to update its operations manual in a timely manner.