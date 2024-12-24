BigBloc's arm Siam Cement wins order from Tata for semiconductor unit

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction, a subsidiary and JV of BigBloc Construction Ltd, has bagged an order from Tata Project to supply material to Micron's semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat, a statement said.

The work order from Tata Projects Ltd is for the supply and installation of AAC panels at the semiconductor unit of Micron India in Sanand, BigBloc Construction said in the statement.

The order for 100 mm AAC panels, to be completed in three months, is valued at around Rs 4.5 crore. The subsidiary will supply and install steel-reinforced AAC panels, ranging from 2 metres to 6 metres in the project, the statement added.

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction is a joint venture between Gujarat-based BigBloc Construction and Thailand's SCG International Corporation Co Ltd.

The JV has bagged its first big order after commencing operations at the Rs 65-crore AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres for large-format AAC Wall products.