BigBloc's arm Siam Cement wins order from Tata for semiconductor unit

The JV has bagged its first big order after commencing operations at the Rs 65-crore AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres for large-format AAC

Order from Tata Projects Ltd is for the supply and installation of AAC panels at the semiconductor unit of Micron India. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
Siam Cement BigBloc Construction, a subsidiary and JV of BigBloc Construction Ltd, has bagged an order from Tata Project to supply material to Micron's semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat, a statement said.

The work order from Tata Projects Ltd is for the supply and installation of AAC panels at the semiconductor unit of Micron India in Sanand, BigBloc Construction said in the statement.

The order for 100 mm AAC panels, to be completed in three months, is valued at around Rs 4.5 crore. The subsidiary will supply and install steel-reinforced AAC panels, ranging from 2 metres to 6 metres in the project, the statement added.

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction is a joint venture between Gujarat-based BigBloc Construction and Thailand's SCG International Corporation Co Ltd.

The JV has bagged its first big order after commencing operations at the Rs 65-crore AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres for large-format AAC Wall products.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

