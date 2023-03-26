Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

To offer seamless connectivity to the passengers flying out of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) here, Akasa Air on Sunday launched two flights to Goa and Ahmedabad.

With Akasa Air, the airport now has three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa, CCSI said in a statement.

The other two airlines connecting the two cities are AirAsia and Indigo, it said.

Akasa Air is also launching a new flight connecting Lucknow with Ahmedabad, taking their weekly departures from the airport up to 35, the statement said.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Goa will depart at 14:15 hrs and to Ahmedabad at 21:00 hrs.

Over 18,000 passengers travel in over 128 flights, both domestic and international, from Lucknow airport on a daily basis.