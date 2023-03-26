Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

To offer seamless connectivity to the passengers flying out of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) here, Akasa Air on Sunday launched two flights to Goa and Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Lucknow (UP)
Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To offer seamless connectivity to the passengers flying out of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) here, Akasa Air on Sunday launched two flights to Goa and Ahmedabad.

With Akasa Air, the airport now has three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa, CCSI said in a statement.

The other two airlines connecting the two cities are AirAsia and Indigo, it said.

Akasa Air is also launching a new flight connecting Lucknow with Ahmedabad, taking their weekly departures from the airport up to 35, the statement said.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Goa will depart at 14:15 hrs and to Ahmedabad at 21:00 hrs.

Over 18,000 passengers travel in over 128 flights, both domestic and international, from Lucknow airport on a daily basis.

Topics :Akasa AirGoaAhmedabad

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Also Read

Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru

On rising demand, Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Pune flights from Nov 23

Akasa Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Wednesday

Billionaire mining tycoon Anil Agarwal fights to clear Vedanta's debt

Bharti-backed OneWeb's 36 satellites successfully launched from Sriharikota

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Social commerce the way to tap growing online buyers from smaller towns

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

Next Story