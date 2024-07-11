Indian firm aims to launch 'space habitat' by 2027, in talks with SpaceX

A Bengaluru-based startup AkashaLabdhi is making efforts to build an ‘expandable space habitat’ - the proposed next-generation living quarters to host astronauts, researchers and space tourists.

Incubated at IIT Roorkee , AkashaLabdhi is designing a space habitat solution to accommodate six to 16 personnel, a LinkedIn post by the engineering institute's business incubator wing says.

On its own LinkedIn, AkashaLabdhi brands itself as one’s ‘home among the stars’. The firm says its area of expertise includes cutting at signal processing, robust power electronics and seamless automation.

What is the space habitat structure ‘Antariksh HAB’? Founded in 2023, AkashaLabdhi has prepared its prototype model of the habitat called ‘Antariksh HAB’, according to a report by The Times of India.

Antariksh HAB contains features such as an expandable shell that ensures ‘exceptional orbital debris and radiation protection’, the company says on its website.

According to AkashaLabdhi, the design has multiple purposes besides space habitation. It can be used for microgravity experiments, satellite maintenance, orbital logistics storage. The company also hopes to see its usage for space tourism, armed forces operations among others.

“With a forward-looking perspective, this adaptable habitat holds potential for long-term lunar surface exploration,” the company said on its website.

Built with several layers, the structure is meant to reach its intended orbit of 1,100 km. AkashaLabhi CEO Siddarth Jena told TOI on Wednesday that the structure will take about seven days to fully inflate, once it reaches its desired destination.

Building sustainable space habitats

At present, the firm is working towards building a sustainable ecosystem within the structure to support recycled air, water, and waste.

The company is hopeful of launching the first habitat by 2027 and is currently in talks with billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to book a slot for the mission, the TOI report said.

US-based SpaceX is a launch service provider and satellite communications company, which became the first private entity to collaborate with Nasa for space missions in 2020.