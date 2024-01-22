Akshayakalpa Organic announces new, modern dairy facility near Chennai

Akshayakalpa Organic, a leading player in the organic dairy industry, has announced the inauguration of its newest production facility at the Pooriyampakkam farm near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The newest production facility at the Pooriyampakkam farm, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is situated across two acres of land. The facility is equipped with modern-day technology and has an impressive installed capacity of processing 40,000 litres of high-quality organic dairy products daily. This includes 34,000 litres of fluid milk and 6,000 litres of curd.

The factory is designed to adhere to the stringent standards set by Akshayakalpa, ensuring that consumers continue to receive milk of the highest quality that is free from antibiotics, synthetic additives, and chemical pesticide residue.”At Akshayakalpa, we are dedicated to providing our consumers with the finest organic dairy products while promoting ethical and sustainable farming practices. We believe that the heart of our success lies in the well-being of the farmers who work tirelessly to bring high-quality organic products to our table,” said Shashi Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Akshayakalpa Organic.

In the 14 years since its 2010 launch, Akshayakalpa Organic has achieved a robust market presence with a total revenue of Rs 194.1 crore in FY23. During this period, the company has served and connected with 150,000 customers. The company is expecting a turnover of Rs 316.4 crore.

“So far, we have invested close to Rs 15 crores in the last four years into Chennai operations. Over Rs 4 crores have been invested in the plant. The company plans to invest around Rs 20 to 30 crores in the next three to four years,” it said. Akshayakalpa has employed close to 100 people from local villages around the Neerpair panchayat in Chengalpattu District.