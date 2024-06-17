Home / Companies / News / Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat hereditary angioedema

Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat hereditary angioedema

Hereditary angioedema is a disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema) of different body parts

Injections, Injection syringe
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Icatibant injection indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Icatibant injection of strengths 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the first peptide product approval from the USFDA received by the company, Alembic Pharma said.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Firazyr Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, it added.

Icatibant injection is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older.

Hereditary angioedema is a disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema) of different body parts.

The injection has an estimated market size of $112 million for 12 months ended March 2024, the company said, citing IQVIA data.

Also Read

Alembic ltd zooms 13% on strong Q4 performance; net profit rises by 425%

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: Profit up 48% as raw material cost declines

MD 'meow meow' drug worth over Rs 2,000 crore uncovered in Delhi, Pune

Breaking Bad: What's behind so many meth lab busts in Greater Noida?

Alembic Pharmaceuticals clinches eight USFDA approvals in Q3 FY24

Durlax Top to raise Rs 40 cr via IPO, fixes price at Rs 65-68 per share

Adani gets environmental nod for Rs 45,000 cr Mundra port expansion

Vodafone Idea eyes share issue to Nokia, Ericsson for debt settlement

Over 50 high-impact growth projects to help Vedanta achieve $10 bn Ebitda

SoftBank Group-backed Oyo in talks to raise Rs 1,000 cr from family offices

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Alembic PharmaceuticalsUSFDAUS governmentMedical device industry

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story