All 224 flats in Gurugram project sold in 15 mins for Rs 440 cr: Ashiana

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Saturday said it sold 224 luxury flats in Gurugram for Rs 440 crore within 15 minutes of its launch.

The project is located at Sector 93 in Gurugram, Haryana.

In a statement, the company said it has "sold out the entire phase 3 of its prestigious project, Ashiana Amarah within 15 minutes of launch".

"We are very happy with the incredible response to Ashiana Amarah phase 3 launch. We started registration at 11 am and we had received 800 cheques for 224 units by 11.15. In 15 minutes it was oversubscribed four times," Ashiana Housing Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta said.

He attributed the oversubscription to the company's brand value and execution track record.

"Our novel kid-centric concept is also working. People want their children to be brought up in better places, with better amenities and quality of life and that is what Amarah is promising.
 

"So there is a lot of excitement in the market. Ashiana is also planning to launch phase 4 in the coming quarter," Gupta said.

Ashiana Housing is one of India's leading real estate firms, listed on the stock exchanges.

Present in nine cities in India, Ashiana Housing has constructed and delivered over 23 million (230 lakh) sq ft to over 17,000 buyers.

According to PropTiger, sales of residential properties in Delhi-NCR jumped more than three times during the January-March period to Rs 12,120 crore from Rs 3,476 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics :GurugramReal Estate luxury housinghousing

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

