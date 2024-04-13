Home / Companies / News / Petregaz India commissions its Rs 600 cr LPG import and storage terminal

Petregaz India commissions its Rs 600 cr LPG import and storage terminal

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Petregaz India, a subsidiary of Petredec Group has commissioned its new state-of-the-art LPG Import and Storage Terminal that has been set up at an outlay of Rs 600 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The new facility located within the Adani Krishnapatnam Private Port at Krishnapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh would benefit private marketers as well as residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive consumers.

The newly commissioned facility, with an investment of Rs 600 crore, enables Petregaz to deliver cost-effective, and dependable solutions to LPG marketers, the company said in a statement.

With an annual capacity of over 1.5 million metric tonnes, the facility has excellent road connectivity to the hinterland of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The terminal also has two refrigerated storage tanks, a modern jetty with no congestion and capable of berthing all types of LPG vessels, 16 truck loading bays among others.

"Government-run oil companies can utilise our terminal's capacity to improve LPG supplies in the hinterland, optimising logistics and strengthening India's LPG landscape," said Petregaz India CEO Susheel Raina.

This new facility would benefit private marketers and bottlers by improving access to LPG infrastructure, Raina said.

Petredec Group is an integrated LPG company that owns and operates a modern fleet of 35 LPG carriers. It has a presence in the LPG downstream sector with three LPG import terminals in the Indian Ocean, the statement added.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

