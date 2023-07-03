AltF Coworking starts 2 centres with 1,600 office desks in Noida, Gurugram

AltF Coworking has started two new centres with a total capacity of nearly 1,600 desks in Noida and Gurugram as part of its expansion plan amid rising demand for flexible workspace from corporates.

The company has signed up 1.5 lakh square feet area in a office building at Sector 142, Noida, having a total capacity of around 3,000 desks. It has already made operational 970 seats from the beginning of this month and will open the rest in the coming months.

AltF Coworking has also started a new centre on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, comprising 600 seats and 25,380 square feet area.

The company provides managed office space, mainly to startups and SMEs.

Sarthak Chhabra, co-founder of AltF Coworking, said, "We have opened two new centres in Noida and Gurugram to encash rise in demand of flexible workspace. With the start of these two centres, our total capacity has gone up to 4,700 desks across 10 centres."



The company has now 10 centres in Delhi-NCR and out of that six are in Gurugram, three in Noida and one in the national capital.

"Our mission is to provide inspiring workspaces that enable startups and SMEs to thrive and succeed. With our expansion into Noida and Gurgaon, we aim to transform the way professionals work, connect, and collaborate," Chhabra said.

AltF Coworking charges Rs 5,000-15,000 per desk.

According to reports of various real estate consultants, the demand for co-working office space has risen significantly in the last two years. The companies of all sizes, small, micro, medium and large, are looking at setting up their offices in co-working centres to have flexibility and also to avoid taking hassles of managing their properties.