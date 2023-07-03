Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development; to start in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development; to start in Chennai

Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers' needs and aspirations, with sizes up to 5,000 square feet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mahindra Lifespaces. Photo: wikipedia.org

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd on Monday announced its foray into plotted developments and launched first project in Chennai to sell plots to customers in a 19-acre project.

The company has come up with first plotted development project 'Lakefront Estates by Mahindra' at Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai, it said in a regulatory filing.

Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers' needs and aspirations, with sizes up to 5,000 square feet.

Mahindra Lifespace, the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, did not share detail about the cost of this project, number of plots being offered as well as the selling price and the estimated sales realisation from this project.

Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 33.58 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.

MWC Chennai, which is spread over 1,500 acres, is a IGBC 'Gold' Certified township and operational corporate Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Also Read

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr

HDFC Capital to hike stake in proptech startup Reloy by up to 2.4%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces gets into plotted development with 'Lakefront Estates'

Rebel Foods enters Saudi, aims to build $100 mn food delivery biz in 3 yrs

FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before ED

VE Commercial Vehicles reports 6.5% rise in sales at 6,715 units in June

Manganese major MOIL sees record quarterly production in April-June 2023

Govt calls off strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, scraps firm's bid

Topics :Real Estate Mahindra LifespaceChennai

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story