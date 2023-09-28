Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Amara Batteries Ltd , an industrial and automotive battery manufacturer, officially changed its name to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (ARE&M) on Thursday, according to a company filing with the exchanges. The new name aims to reflect more accurately the company's expansion from batteries to the broader energy and mobility sectors.

Over the past two years, ARE&M has strategically expanded its portfolio to offer a range of solutions and products. These include automotive batteries, industrial batteries, battery energy storage solutions, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, a wide range of electric vehicle chargers, lithium-ion battery pack assembly, renewable energy storage solutions, battery management systems and lubricants.

Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director of Automotive and Industrial, commented on the organisation's expansion: "In building our robust battery business, we have established a strong distribution channel, brand equity and customer trust. We can confidently leverage these strategic assets to extend our presence into new application segments and categories, such as lubricants. We aim to build a substantial non-battery business in allied products within the coming years."

This new approach is founded on two core pillars, as noted in the company's official statement:

1. Maximising value of the existing lead-acid battery business channel with allied products and

2. Promoting the growth of the new energy business.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director of New Energy Business, remarked, "Our transition to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is more than merely a name change; it signifies our shift away from being solely focused on batteries and underscores our commitment to becoming a leading enterprise in integrated solutions in these sectors. We are dedicated to providing significant momentum, beginning with taking leadership in the rapidly growing Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) segment where our products have already demonstrated their effectiveness."

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (ARACT), a subsidiary of ARE&M, was also established in November 2022 to oversee the lithium-ion initiatives. Through this effort, the company is establishing a 16 GWh gigafactory for manufacturing cells and battery packs. An associated research and development facility, called E Positive Energy Labs, will also be established.

Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director, expressed his confidence in this new venture, stating, "Over the past three years, we have made substantial investments in our in-house research and development capabilities and have entered into strategic partnerships with firms at the forefront of new energy technologies. We are convinced that our proven abilities will enable us to lead the world towards a cleaner, greener and better future."

