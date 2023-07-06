Amara Raja Electronics announces stake acquisition in Design Alpha

Amara Raja Electronics Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a stake in engineering design firm Design Alpha.

The acquisition will position Amara Raja Electronics Ltd AREL as a fully integrated electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) company, unlocking numerous opportunities in the electronics manufacturing business, the company said in a statement without disclosing the percentage of shareholding it acquired.

"By acquiring Design Alpha, AREL will gain access to expertise in industrial design, embedded and mixed signal electronics, power electronics, optical and photonics, firmware, and mechanical designs," it added.

Besides opening doors to partnerships with large multinational corporations and expanding their customer base, the acquisition will also facilitate seamless integration of design and manufacturing processes, along with the provision of value-added services to enhance product performance, efficiency, and reduce time to market, the company said.

"The acquisition will accelerate product development for AREL and allow us to leverage specialist knowledge," AREL Director Vikramadithya Gourineni said.