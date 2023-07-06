Home / Companies / News / Expect 3,500 employees by year-end: Akasa amid cabin crew resignations rpts

Expect 3,500 employees by year-end: Akasa amid cabin crew resignations rpts

Akasa Air said it has one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry and expects to have around 3,500 employees by the end of this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The airline, which currently has 19 planes, expects to have a total of 72 aircraft by March 2027. (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air on Thursday said it has one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry and expects to have around 3,500 employees by the end of this year, amid reports that scores of cabin crew have put in their papers.

Currently, the carrier, which started flying in August last year, operates more than 900 flights every week. It also plans to start international operations by the end of 2023.

"At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3,000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023," it said in the statement.

The airline, which currently has 19 planes, expects to have a total of 72 aircraft by March 2027.

Last month, the airline announced it will acquire four more Boeing 737 Max planes and said it was looking at a three-digit aircraft order by the end of this year.

"The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, reality is quite the opposite," the carrier said on Thursday.

In May, Akasa Air carried 6.29 lakh passengers and the domestic market share stood at 4.8 per cent.

Also Read

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits by year-end

Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Akasa Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Wednesday

Infosys' US arm expands to Canada, opens 10,000-sq ft digital centre

JSW Steel to double capacity in 3 yrs; renewables to power plants: Jindal

Tata Steel consolidated output falls 7.69% to 7.08 MT in Q1; sales grow 8%

CCI is protecting Amazon's interest in Android case, accuses Google

Net profit of listed commercial banks seen growing 44% in Q1 FY24

Topics :Akasa AirjobsAviation

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story