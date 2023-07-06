Home / Companies / News / Infosys' US arm expands to Canada, opens 10,000-sq ft digital centre

Infosys' US arm expands to Canada, opens 10,000-sq ft digital centre

IT company Infosys on Thursday said it has set up a new subsidiary in Canada under its US arm Infosys Public Services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Headquartered in Ottawa, Infosys Public Services Canada will span over 10,000 square feet.

"Infosys Public Services (IPS), a North America-based company of Infosys, today announced the opening of its new subsidiary, Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario with local offices in Mississauga ON, Calgary AB, and Burnaby BC," the company said in a statement.

The expansion follows a series of Infosys' investments in the Canada.

IPS Canada aims to work with local universities and technical colleges to recruit talent, it added.

"This IPS Canada announcement is the latest development in a series of investments made by Infosys which has expanded the employee count to over 7,000 with a commitment to increase to 8,000 employees by 2024," the statement said.

IPS Canada will help modernize public sector service delivery for new and existing federal, Ontario, and Manitoba governments and crown corporation clients, creating resiliency for their core business systems and processes with digital and cloud solutions.

"The incorporation of Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc underscores our continued commitment to public sector clients, as we help them modernize service delivery for citizens and businesses. Our offices will enable us to tap into strong local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region," Infosys Public Services Interim CEO Bhanu Prasad Narayan said.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

