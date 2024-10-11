Amazon Business reports over 134% growth on Corporate Gifting Store

The festive season in India marks a crucial period for businesses to strengthen relationships with channel partners and recognise employees.

Amazon Business, the B2B online marketplace of the e-commerce firm, clocked over 134 per cent year-over-year growth on its Corporate Gifting Store in the first 10 days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. This included a 95 per cent increase in total orders and a 107 per cent increase in customers making a purchase.

Products such as mixer grinders and juicers emerged as the most gifted items, showing 5.5-times growth year-over-year, followed by other kitchenware like cookers, which saw 3-times growth. The platform offers over 8,500 GST-enabled products.

“The remarkable growth of our Corporate Gifting Store this festive season highlights the rapid adoption of e-procurement across India,” said Suchit Subhas, director, Amazon Business. “This surge reflects both the convenience of online gifting and the evolving needs of modern businesses.”

Headphones are also leading the corporate gifting trend. Speakers have emerged as the top category, witnessing a 6-times surge in orders compared to last year. Laptop bags were another top-selling category, with 2.5-times Y-o-Y growth.

Chocolates also ranked high in the gifting category, with 1.7-times Y-o-Y growth. Dry fruit hampers saw 3.7-times Y-o-Y growth, and tea and coffee hampers also emerged as popular gifting items, with 2-times Y-o-Y growth.

Amazon Business has facilitated connections between sellers and corporates across India. These include home décor crafted by artisans in Ernakulam, Kerala, finding its way to buyers and recipients in Udhampur. Delhi-based sellers dispatched their wares to customers in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.