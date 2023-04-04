Home / Companies / News / Amazon removes 6 mn counterfeit items globally from supply chains

The report said that Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit sued or referred for investigation over 1,300 criminals in the US, UK, EU, and China in 2022

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
E-commerce major Amazon removed six million counterfeit items globally from the supply chain in 2022, the company said in a report on Tuesday.

The e-commerce firm said that it stopped over 800,000 attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022, preventing bad actors from publishing a single product for sale.

The figure has come down from 2.5 million attempts in 2021, and six million attempts in 2020.

"The strategic combination of industry-leading technology and experts are successfully stopping bad actors and making an impact beyond Amazon's marketplaces and stores identifying, seizing, and appropriately disposing of over six million counterfeit products in 2022, preventing them from reaching customers and being resold elsewhere in the global supply chain," the report said.

The report said that Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit sued or referred for investigation over 1,300 criminals in the US, UK, EU, and China in 2022.

Topics :AmazonSupply chainCounterfeit components

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

